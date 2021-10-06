Home / India News / Changes in NEET super specialty exam pattern from next year, Centre tells SC
Changes in NEET super specialty exam pattern from next year, Centre tells SC

NEET SS 2021 was earlier scheduled to be held between November 13 and 14.&nbsp;(Representational photo)
NEET SS 2021 was earlier scheduled to be held between November 13 and 14. (Representational photo)
Published on Oct 06, 2021 12:08 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Centre on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Super Specialty (NEET-SS) super specialty examination for this year will be held as per the old examination pattern while the modified exam pattern that was challenged in the apex court will be given effect to from 2022-23 academic year. 

The Supreme Court recorded this statement and closed all proceedings pending in Court. The Centre has sought two months to hold the examination as per the old pattern.

Earlier on Monday, the Centre told the Supreme Court in an affidavit on Monday that it has decided to postpone the postgraduate National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Super Specialty (NEET-SS) 2021 for two months.

Story Saved
