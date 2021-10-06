Changes in NEET super specialty exam pattern from next year, Centre tells SC

The Centre on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Super Specialty (NEET-SS) super specialty examination for this year will be held as per the old examination pattern while the modified exam pattern that was challenged in the apex court will be given effect to from 2022-23 academic year.

The Supreme Court recorded this statement and closed all proceedings pending in Court. The Centre has sought two months to hold the examination as per the old pattern.

Earlier on Monday, the Centre told the Supreme Court in an affidavit on Monday that it has decided to postpone the postgraduate National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Super Specialty (NEET-SS) 2021 for two months.