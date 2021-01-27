Tractor rally chaos: Here’s what farmer leaders said
Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body coordinating the farmer protests, called off the “Kisan Republic Day Parade” on Tuesday evening and appealed to all participants to return to their respective protest sites. It announced that the movement will “continue peacefully” as thousands of protesting farmers overwhelmed police and stormed into the Red Fort after breaking barricades and driving tractors through roadblocks: Here is what farmers leaders said about the chaos:
• SKM leader Darshan Pal: “Undesirable and unacceptable events have taken place today. We dissociate ourselves from those indulging in such acts. It is unfortunate. We have appealed to everybody to return to their bases. Those who stay put in the Capital will have to face the law.”
Also Read: A day after farmers’ tractor rally entered Delhi, normal traffic resumes
• “Despite all our efforts, some organisations and individuals have violated the route and indulged in condemnable acts. Anti-social elements had infiltrated the otherwise peaceful movement,” farm unions’ said in a statement.
• Kavitha Kuruganti, a farm leader: “The first group that broke the set routes was not part of the Punjab platform, and since yesterday, farmer leaders from Samyukt Kisan Morcha were pleading with them not to do this. We still do not know who all went into the Red Fort.”
• Yogendra Yadav: “Peace is our strength. If peace is broken, then our strength is broken.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Those who created violence will have to pay for their deeds': Rakesh Tikait
- Rakesh Tikait said that those who broke barricading will never be a part of the movement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India reports 12,689 new Covid-19 cases; tally nears 10.69 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana continues jibe against 'farmers', says they hoisted 'Khalistani flag'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Junk food still commonly available in schools, colleges: Govt survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Day after Delhi violence: Security beefed up, FIR against farmer who died
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam Congress MLA Jamal Uddin Ahmed dies; party reduced to 19 legislators
- Badarpur MLA, Ahmed's last rites will be held at Karimganj on Wednesday afternoon.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chaos in Delhi as protesting farmers stormed Red Fort: Here’s what happened
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tractor rally chaos: Here’s what farmer leaders said
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC to hear plea by ‘Tandav’ actor, makers against FIRs today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates at 9 am: Air quality of Delhi remains "very poor"
- Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre plans to map and assess anganwadis, shelters for women
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai locals: Full operation from Friday but still not open to all
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Severe cold wave conditions to continue in NW India for next 3 days: IMD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: India reports 12,689 new Covid-19 cases; over 3,500 higher from last count
Farmers' protest Live Updates: Heavy security deployment at Tikri border
- The Delhi Police have registered 22 FIRs in connection with the violence, officials said.