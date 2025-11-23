Chartered flight pilot accused of raping 26-year-old crew member at Bengaluru hotel

A pilot of a chartered aircraft has been booked for allegedly sexually assaulting a 26-year-old cabin crew member at a hotel in Bengaluru during a layover, police confirmed on Sunday. Bengaluru police have now taken over the probe. (Representational Image)

Although the incident occurred on November 18, the survivor filed her complaint only after returning to Hyderabad, following which a Zero FIR was registered at the Begumpet Police Station, news agency PTI reported.

According to Begumpet police officials, the crew member lodged the complaint as soon as she reached Hyderabad, stating that the assault took place while the flight crew was staying at a hotel in Bengaluru.

“A case under relevant sections of the BNS has been registered and transferred to Halasuru Police Station in Bengaluru for investigation,” a Begumpet police official said according to the report.

According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, the chartered flight had taken off from Hyderabad on a business trip, flying first to Puttaparthi in Andhra Pradesh, then to Chennai, before finally arriving in Bengaluru.

With an overnight halt scheduled, the pilot and cabin crew were accommodated at a hotel in the city, where the alleged assault took place. Begumpet Inspector P. Saidulu said the pilot “violated the crew member in the hotel room,” based on the survivor’s statement.

After the complaint was filed, Hyderabad police booked the case under the appropriate BNS provisions and initiated the transfer to Bengaluru authorities, as the crime fell under the jurisdiction of Halasuru Police Station. Bengaluru police have now taken over the probe.

In a similar case reported in July 2025, a London-based airline employee was arrested at Mumbai airport moments before he attempted to board a flight to Hong Kong.

He had been accused of raping a 23-year-old air hostess after allegedly forcing her to consume excessive alcohol and taking her to his residence in Mira Road.