ChatGPT crashes as Ghibli frenzy over the internet | 5 alternatives

The OpenAI's ChatGPT was down for several users across the world as social media users flocked to the AI chatbot to create the currently trending Studio Ghibli-styled animated avatars. DownDetector, a website that tracks outages, saw over 200 complaints by users about OpenAI.(REUTERS)

While most AI chatbots are able to generate a Ghibli site photo for the users, ChatGPT is the most popular and go-to destination for users to get these images.

But that's the beauty of the internet—when one door closes, countless others swing wide open, and users can always explore one of the millions of options available to them.

Google's Gemini, also known as Google Bard, is a powerful AI chatbot developed by Google and the best alternative to ChatGPT, especially for creating Ghibli images.

X's Grok

xAI's Grok chatbot is also one of the most popular alternatives for users to get these trendy images. Also, one of the fastest ways to create Ghibli-styled images, Grok, is being widely used by social media users to create these animated images.

Craiyon

Craiyon, formerly known as DALL-E Mini, is also a free AI image generator that will help you create stunning Ghibli images for free. A spot-on alternative for ChatGPT, it allows users to create unique images from text prompts using machine learning.

Deep AI

Another basic and AI-driven image generator, Deep AI is a basic Chatbot and image generator compared to more expensive alternatives and makes it the ideal option for social media users who want to create beautiful Ghibli images.

Playground AI

Playground AI is a platform that will help users create trending Ghibli images using the best artificial intelligence tools and edit images, allowing them to transform ideas into visuals with just a few prompts, offering a user-friendly interface for both beginners and experienced designers.