Chattisgarh, Odisha likely to receive heavy rainfall: IMD

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 08:58 IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall over Chattisgarh, Odisha and East Rajasthan.

The weather forecasting agency also predicted heavy downpour over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Gujarat, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe.

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is very likely at isolated places over Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal.

“Strong winds, speed reaching 45-55 kmph, are very likely to prevail over west-central and southwest Arabian Sea, the east-central Bay of Bengal and along and off Andaman and Nicobar Islands,” the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning.

The organisation has advised fishermen not to venture into these areas for the next few days.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 08:58 IST