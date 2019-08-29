e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 29, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Aug 29, 2019

Chattisgarh, Odisha likely to receive heavy rainfall: IMD

The weather forecasting agency also predicted heavy downpour over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Gujarat, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe.

india Updated: Aug 29, 2019 08:58 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Heavy rainfall has been predicted in Chattisgarh, Odisha and East Rajasthan.
Heavy rainfall has been predicted in Chattisgarh, Odisha and East Rajasthan.(HT Photo)
         

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall over Chattisgarh, Odisha and East Rajasthan.

The weather forecasting agency also predicted heavy downpour over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Gujarat, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe.

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is very likely at isolated places over Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal.

“Strong winds, speed reaching 45-55 kmph, are very likely to prevail over west-central and southwest Arabian Sea, the east-central Bay of Bengal and along and off Andaman and Nicobar Islands,” the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning.

The organisation has advised fishermen not to venture into these areas for the next few days.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 08:58 IST

more from india
top news
    trending topics
    INX Media CaseKashmir Live UpdatesArticle 370Virat KohliJammu and KashmirIndia vs West IndiesMalaika AroraPriyanka ChopraSalman KhanNarendra ModiRBIRenault TriberIIFA 2019Chandrayaan 2YashP ChidambaramIB Result 2019
    don't miss