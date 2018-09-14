35-yr-old woman shot dead by estranged husband in Rohtak

A 35-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead by her estranged husband in Kamla Nagar colony of Rohtak city on Friday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Rubina, who hailed from Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh and was married to Feroz Khan of Ghaziabad, UP.

Police officials associated with the investigation said Rubina and Feroz had shifted to Rohtak around 8-10 years ago and they have two children. They have been estranged for the past few months and living separately. Feroz repairs gas stoves.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Shivaji Colony police station in-charge Rajender Singh said, “The incident took place around 10am when victim Rubina, along with her roommate Kiran Mehta, was going to market on a scooter. Feroz came on a bike along with an accomplice. He allegedly stopped her scooter and fired at her.” Rubina was taken to PGIMS Rohtak where she died during treatment.

The police have booked Feroz and his accomplice under Sections 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and are making efforts to arrest them. The body of the deceased was sent for the postmortem.

Police said the images of the accused were captured in a CCTV camera near the spot and they have recorded the statement of the victim’s roommate, who was accompanying her when she was attacked.

The two children of the couple live with Feroz and Rubina used to meet them regularly. Police suspected their marital dispute behind the incident.

