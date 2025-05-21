‘Cheap popularity': Supreme Court pulls up Ashoka University's Ali Khan Mahmudabad

The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday pulled up Ashoka University assistant professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad for his social media post regarding India's Operation Sindoor against Pakistan. Ashoka University assistant professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad.

Despite granting him an interim bail, the top court slammed Ali Khan Mahmudabad for his Facebook post and accused him of “dog-whistling”.

Upon being granted bail, Ashoka University expressed relief. “We are relieved and heartened by Prof Ali Khan Mahmudabad being granted interim bail by the Hon’ble Supreme Court. It has provided great comfort to his family and all of us at Ashoka University,” read the official statement issued by the private university.

Dog whistling and cheap publicity

The matter was heard by a bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotisar Singh, who accused the Ashoka University professor of trying to gain “cheap publicity”.

"Everybody has a right to express free speech. But is it the time to talk of this much communal...? The country has faced a big challenge. Monsters came all the way and attacked our innocents. We were staying united. But at this juncture.. why to gain cheap popularity on this occasion?" Justice Kant was quoted as saying by LiveLaw.

The Supreme Court also accused Mahmudabad of dog whistling, which refers to the use of coded or suggestive language aimed at a particular group in society.

“Although everybody has the right to freedom of expression, statements by Mahmudabad are what is called dog whistling in law,” the top court was quoted as saying by LiveLaw.

"At the time when so many things were happening in the country, where was the occasion for him to use these kinds of words which could be insulting, humiliating and putting others in discomfort. He is a learned man, he cannot be said to be short of words," it added.

SC refuses to stay probe against professor

The Supreme Court, however, refused to stay the probe against the professor. The top court directed the Haryana DGP to constitute a Special Investigation Team of senior IPS officers, who do not belong to Haryana or Delhi, within 24 hours.

This SIT probe will focus on investigating and understanding the true meaning of the post. Mahmudabad has also been ordered to cooperate with the investigation while out on bail.

The apex court also stated that bail has been granted to the professor on three conditions- he will not write any article, online post or speech related to the case, he will not comment on the Pahalgam attack or Operation Sindoor, and that he will surrender his passport.