Cheating and chess: How to win easy
Updated on Sep 28, 2022 05:34 PM IST
Cheating and chess, however, have a long history. It may not even be necessary for a high-level player to require assistance for an entire game, help at critical points in the game can have a dramatic impact on the outcome as well
Magnus Carlsen on Monday openly accused Hans Niemann of cheating, saying that he believed Niemann had “cheated more — and more recently — than he has admitted”. Cheating and chess, however, have a long history. It may not even be necessary for a high-level player to require assistance for an entire game, help at critical points in the game can have a dramatic impact on the outcome as well.
Here, we take a look at the many ways players cheat in a game... and how they ended up getting caught.
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics