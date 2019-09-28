e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 28, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Sep 29, 2019

Cheema asks to be relieved of public prosecutor duties

Cheema moved a formal application to the effect. He has just one prosecutor to assist him. As many as 20 complaints have been filed by ED before the sessions court, he informed the bench. Cognizance has been taken of only four. He said he was open to continuing as a special counsel for the CBI in the same case.

india Updated: Sep 28, 2019 03:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
Senior advocate RS Cheema asked the Supreme Court on Friday to relieve him of his duties as the special public prosecutor in the case related to alleged irregularities in the allotment of coal blocks
Senior advocate RS Cheema asked the Supreme Court on Friday to relieve him of his duties as the special public prosecutor in the case related to alleged irregularities in the allotment of coal blocks(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
         

Senior advocate RS Cheema asked the Supreme Court on Friday to relieve him of his duties as the special public prosecutor in the case related to alleged irregularities in the allotment of coal blocks, saying the Enforcement Directorate, for which he is arguing in the trial court, has not provided him with an adequate team of lawyers.

Cheema moved a formal application to the effect. He has just one prosecutor to assist him. As many as 20 complaints have been filed by ED before the sessions court, he informed the bench. Cognizance has been taken of only four. He said he was open to continuing as a special counsel for the CBI in the same case.

Justice Gupta agreed with the senior advocate with Cheema. At this, solicitor general, Tushar Mehta, representing the two law-enforcement agencies requested the court not to issue any orders. The bench asked Cheema to continue and said orders on his plea would be given in December, when the matter will be heard next.

First Published: Sep 28, 2019 03:09 IST

tags
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiRohit SharmaRahul GandhiImran KhanBoard President’s XI vs South AfricaLata MangeshkarIndia vs South AfricaRanbir Kapoor
Top News
latest news
India News
don't miss