Cheema asks to be relieved of public prosecutor duties

india

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 03:09 IST

Senior advocate RS Cheema asked the Supreme Court on Friday to relieve him of his duties as the special public prosecutor in the case related to alleged irregularities in the allotment of coal blocks, saying the Enforcement Directorate, for which he is arguing in the trial court, has not provided him with an adequate team of lawyers.

Cheema moved a formal application to the effect. He has just one prosecutor to assist him. As many as 20 complaints have been filed by ED before the sessions court, he informed the bench. Cognizance has been taken of only four. He said he was open to continuing as a special counsel for the CBI in the same case.

Justice Gupta agreed with the senior advocate with Cheema. At this, solicitor general, Tushar Mehta, representing the two law-enforcement agencies requested the court not to issue any orders. The bench asked Cheema to continue and said orders on his plea would be given in December, when the matter will be heard next.

First Published: Sep 28, 2019 03:09 IST