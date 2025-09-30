Search
Tue, Sept 30, 2025
Under-construction building collapses in Chennai, several feared dead

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Sept 30, 2025 08:39 pm IST

An under-construction building in Chennai collapsed on Tuesday. As per police officials, several people are feared dead.

“An under-construction building at the Ennore Thermal Power Station here collapsed on Tuesday, and casualties are feared,” police told news agency PTI

"Currently, the officers have gone to the spot... We are investigating it," they added. While an official number is yet to be announced, India Today reported at least nine people have been killed in the incident.

This is a developing story…

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Under-construction building collapses in Chennai, several feared dead
