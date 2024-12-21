Chennai man plays online rummy with money for mother's cancer treatment, dies by suicide: Report

A 26-year-old Chennai man reportedly died by suicide after being scolded by his mother and brother for allegedly spending the money she saved for her cancer treatment to play an online rummy game. The deceased went missing on Friday, and his body was found on Saturday morning. (Representational Image)

The deceased went missing on Friday, and his body was found on Saturday morning, The Times of India reported.

According to the report, the man, a resident of Second Street in Chennai's Chinnamalai, worked intermittently in a food business. The man's father died eight years ago and he lived with his mother and brother, it added.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, he began playing online games, became a gaming addict, and stole ₹30,000, saved by his cancer patient mother for her treatment, to play rummy online.

On Friday, the man's mother and brother chided him for going “erratic” and spending the money on the online game.

The man went missing, and his family began looking for him. However, they could not contact him as his phone was switched off. They also looked for him at the houses of their relatives and his friends.

At 3:30 am on Saturday, his family members checked their house's terrace, where they found he had taken the extreme step by strangling his neck using a TV cable wire in one of the rooms on the terrace.

Upon receiving information, a team from Kottupuram police station arrived at the house and recovered the body. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050; Sanjivini: 011-24311918; Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad): 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: 78930 78930; SEVA: 09441778290)