Technical glitch stalls Chennai metro inside tunnel; passengers get stuck | Video

A Chennai Metro train experienced a glitch on Tuesday morning, with commuters getting stuck inside for a while before being evacuated. The Chennai Metro Rail later issued a statement, saying the train was halted between the High Court Station and Puratchi Thalaivar Dr M.G. Ramachandran Central Metro Station(File Photo / PTI)

The train was reportedly stuck inside a tunnel between two metro stations and viral visuals showed commuters stranded inside in what appeared to be a power failure.

The Chennai Metro Rail later issued a statement, saying the train was halted between the High Court Station and Puratchi Thalaivar Dr M.G. Ramachandran Central Metro Station, due to a "technical issue".

"Immediate evacuation was done, and the train was promptly withdrawn from the line. Normal operations have resumed at 06.20 AM," the statement read.

The development came weeks after commuters on Bengaluru’s Namma Metro faced some disruptions on the yellow line during rush hours. However, the delays were short-lived and majorly impacted office-goers and students travelling towards the city centre.

A key corridor of the Mumbai Metro's Line 1 also saw delays prior to that. Services were suspended for more than 30 minutes on the Versova-Ghatkopar metro corridor. Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL) had attributed the disruption to a technical snag in one of the trains.

Before that in August, the Delhi Metro's yellow line also faced disruptions, which led to packed coaches and overflowing platforms at stations falling on the route.