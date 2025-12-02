Search
Tue, Dec 02, 2025
New Delhi oC

Technical glitch stalls Chennai metro inside tunnel; passengers get stuck | Video

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Dec 02, 2025 08:19 am IST

The train was reportedly stuck inside a tunnel between two metro stations and viral visuals showed commuters stranded inside in what appeared to be a power cut.

A Chennai Metro train experienced a glitch on Tuesday morning, with commuters getting stuck inside for a while before being evacuated.

The Chennai Metro Rail later issued a statement, saying the train was halted between the High Court Station and Puratchi Thalaivar Dr M.G. Ramachandran Central Metro Station(File Photo / PTI)
The Chennai Metro Rail later issued a statement, saying the train was halted between the High Court Station and Puratchi Thalaivar Dr M.G. Ramachandran Central Metro Station(File Photo / PTI)

The train was reportedly stuck inside a tunnel between two metro stations and viral visuals showed commuters stranded inside in what appeared to be a power failure.

The Chennai Metro Rail later issued a statement, saying the train was halted between the High Court Station and Puratchi Thalaivar Dr M.G. Ramachandran Central Metro Station, due to a "technical issue".

"Immediate evacuation was done, and the train was promptly withdrawn from the line. Normal operations have resumed at 06.20 AM," the statement read.

The development came weeks after commuters on Bengaluru’s Namma Metro faced some disruptions on the yellow line during rush hours. However, the delays were short-lived and majorly impacted office-goers and students travelling towards the city centre.

A key corridor of the Mumbai Metro's Line 1 also saw delays prior to that. Services were suspended for more than 30 minutes on the Versova-Ghatkopar metro corridor. Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL) had attributed the disruption to a technical snag in one of the trains.

Before that in August, the Delhi Metro's yellow line also faced disruptions, which led to packed coaches and overflowing platforms at stations falling on the route.

Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Technical glitch stalls Chennai metro inside tunnel; passengers get stuck | Video
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On