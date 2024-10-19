Chennai top cop gets relief from rights body summons

Chennai: After the Greater Chennai police commissioner A Arun was summoned by the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) for his remarks that they will speak “in a language that rowdies understand”, DMK Rajya Sabha MP and senior counsel P Wilson argued for him that “some rowdies speak Telugu and therefore, speaking in their language does not violate human rights.” Following the three killings, the SHRC had summoned Arun on October 14 to explain what he meant by those remarks. (HT PHOTO)

On the day when Arun took charge as Chennai’s new top cop on 8 July told the media, “We will speak in a language that rowdies will understand” in response to a question on curbing rowdyism.

Notably, after the murder of BSP Tamil Nadu President K. Armstrong on July 5, Chennai police killed three history sheeters in alleged encounter operations.

The key accused in Armstrong’s murder, Thiruvengadam, who police claimed was directly involved in the murder, was shot dead.

Following the three killings, the SHRC had summoned Arun on October 14 to explain what he meant by those remarks as the Madras high court refused to restrain the human rights body from proceeding with the summons to explain what he meant by that statement.

“Rowdyism in Chennai has been brought under control since Arun took charge,” Wilson had argued.

Wilson on October 17 sought the SHRC to dispense the commissioner’s personal appearance.

“Permission is granted,” the SHRC said in a statement.

In his affidavit, the commissioner submitted that when a reporter questioned him whether any “encounters” (extra judicial killings) would be expected on any rowdies, he had specifically answered that there are no such things.

“...we will take all steps to ensure that rowdies will be dealt with in accordance with law,” the commissioner said in his affidavit.

“I submit that the said statement was made with a sole intention to educate the rowdies and make them understand the consequences of such crimes and the effect and impact it has on the society. I submit that it was specifically mentioned by me at the first instance during the said press conference that professional policing would be done in a regular manner to ensure law and order is maintained. I submit that I strongly believe in the law and the H’ble Judicial system of this Country.”

The state human rights panel on October 17 accepted the affidavit and the “appearance of the Commissioner of Police, Greater Chennai” was dispensed with and suo motu directed the registry “to delete the Commissioner of Police, Greater Chennai / 3rd Respondent from the array of parties.”