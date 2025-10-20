Heavy rain hits Chennai on Diwali, roads and airport runways waterlogged | Videos

Visuals circulating on social media show waterlogged streets and inundated runways at Chennai airport. Among the areas badly hit were - Velachery, Medavakkam, Pallikaranai, and Neelankarai along the East Coast Road (ECR).

Chennai residents were welcomed by heavy rain on Monday morning as they began their Diwali celebrations. Two days of continous downpur has triggering waterlogging across the city and is causing massive travel disruptions.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) latest forecast , moderate rain with thunderstorms is likely to occur in the next few hours over Chennai, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Puducherry, Karaikal, and adjoining districts. The department also predicted continued rainfall across coastal Tamil Nadu through October 22.

In low-lying neighbourhoods, residents reported flooded streets and overflowing drains, while commuters struggled with knee-deep water in several parts of south Chennai. Authorities have urged caution as intermittent showers are expected to continue through the day.

Despite the downpour, visuals from Thoothukudi showed local markets continuing operations. However, the District Administration in Thoothukudi declared a holiday for schools due to heavy rain and flooding.

In the hilly Nilgiris region, train services on the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) were cancelled after multiple landslides blocked tracks between Kallar and Coonoor. The Southern Railway said “earth slips” and fallen trees had disrupted movement on the route. Services of three trains - including Mettupalayam–Udagamandalam (Train No. 56136 and 06171) and Udagamandalam–Mettupalayam (Train No. 56137) - were suspended on October 19.

In Cuddalore district, officials from the Department of Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare have warned all fishermen against venturing into the sea. Mechanised boats, catamarans, and other vessels have been instructed to remain docked until further notice.

Preparedness reviewed by CM Stalin Chief minister MK Stalin reviewed the rain situation on Sunday and directed officials to move people in low-lying and coastal regions to safer locations.

“The affected areas have not faced any major damages so far. As per IMD’s forecast, heavy rainfall is expected on October 21 and 22. Precautionary measures have been taken, and relief camps are ready if required. Most harvested paddy has already been safely stored,” he told news agency ANI.

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has also ramped up flood-preparedness efforts, increasing the number of relief centres from 116 to 215 across the city.

Earlier, IMD announced that a low-pressure area is forming over the southeast Bay of Bengal and is likely to move west-northwestward, gradually intensifying into a deep depression. The system is expected to bring widespread rainfall across Tamil Nadu’s coastal belt in the coming days.