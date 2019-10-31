Chhagan Bhujbal admitted to hospital due to chest pain, nose bleeding

india

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 17:43 IST

Senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Chhagan Bhujbal was rushed to Jaslok hospital on Thursday after he complained of chest pain and bleeding from the nose. A doctor at the hospital said late Thursday afternoon that Bhujbal was stable and under observation.

Though the hospital didn’t reveal anything officially, a doctor, who didn’t want to be named, said, “He was rushed to hospital on Thursday morning with complaints of chest pain. Diagnosis showed his blood pressure had increased. But he is stable now.”

Bhujbal was elected MLA from Yevla constituency by a margin of over 40 thousand votes in the Maharashtra Assembly results announced on October 24. He even attended the meeting of party MLAs on Wednesday where Sharad Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar was re-elected legislature party leader of the NCP.

Bhujbal was admitted to the same hospital for stomach ailments in August 2018 after the Bombay High Court granted him bail in the money laundering case. Earlier he was treated at government run KEM Hospital in Mumbai. Bhujbal was arrested in a money-laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in March 2016 and is currently out on bail.

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 17:42 IST