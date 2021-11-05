Chhath Puja 2021: 2 pairs of special Delhi-Bihar trains announced; check here

The Indian Railways on Friday announced operating two special trains on the occasion of Chhath Puja next week, an official notification stated. Both the trains will connect Delhi with Katihar city in Bihar. The decision to run the special Puja trains was made to tackle the passenger rush during the Chhath Puja, which is a massive festival in Bihar.

Chhath Puja is on November 11 this year. These trains are part of more than 20 special trains that the Indian Railways will run for the Chhath Puja, which is celebrated in a big manner in several northern states of the country, among other regions, as well.

Here is the list of special Puja trains that will run between Delhi and Katihar for Chhath Puja:

1. Train number 09638

This train will leave from New Delhi on November 6 at 7.25pm and reach Bihar’s Katihar at 10pm the next day (November 7). It will pass through Hajipur, Shahpur and Patori regions.

2. Train number 09637

This train will depart from Katihar on November 8 at 1.15am and reach the national capital at 2.30am the next day. It will pass Shahpur, Hajipur and Patori regions.

3. Train number 04746

This train will depart from Delhi on November 8 at 3.05pm and reach Katihar at 7.30pm the next day. This train will also pass through Patori, Shahpur and Hajipur areas.

4. Train number 04745

This train will leave from Katihar on November 9 at 10.30pm and reach Delhi at 2.45am the next day. Similar to all the above-mentioned trains, this train too will pass through Patori, Hajipur and Shahpur.