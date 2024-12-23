Chhattisgarh: 136 year old Bhilai Railway Station renovated under Amrit Bharat Station Yojana

The Modi government at the Center has launched the Amrit Bharat Station Yojna to modernize railway stations, with the 136-year-old historic Bhilai railway station undergoing renovation. Other stations in Chhattisgarh are also included in this scheme. The Bhilai station is getting modern. (Representative Image)

As part of the initiative, Bhilai railway station, built in 1888 in Durg district, has been renovated. The station now boasts facilities such as cleanliness improvements and an AC waiting hall, all aimed at enhancing passenger comfort.

A dummy engine has also been installed outside the station, and a display has been set up near the ticket counter, illustrating the changes made to the historic station since its inception in 1888. This allows passengers to learn more about the station's historical significance.

Speaking to ANI, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Raipur, Sanjeev Kumar, stated, "Bhilai railway station has two approaches, one from the road towards the National Highway and the other from the railway colony. The road approaching from the station has been Proper parking arrangements have been made. Now, the entire station has been developed."

DRM Sanjeev added, "Passengers will experience the grandeur upon arrival. The lighting has been improved, and the ceiling has been raised for a more spacious feel. Facilities such as e-ATM machines for ticket purchases and train information are available, along with other enhancements."

DRM Sanjeev also highlighted the addition of air-conditioned (AC) and non-AC waiting halls, ensuring accessibility for all passengers. Covered sheds have been installed at the new platforms to protect passengers from rain and sun. Both station entrances have been revamped, offering easier access, improved aesthetics, and better facilities for passenger use.

Railway employee Jageshwari Soni, who has worked at Bhilai station since 2017, spoke to ANI about the improvements, saying, "There have been many changes to the station over the years. It's much better now, with more public activity. The waiting hall is much improved, with facilities like water and washrooms available. The station is cleaned twice a day, and I don't face any problems during night shifts."

Passenger Vikas Gupta also praised the station, saying, "The improvements are evident. The road to the station has been built better, and the station now has four platforms. More trains will stop here after the updates. From cleanliness to the ticket counter, everything is well-arranged."

Passenger Keshav agreed, saying, "Bhilai railway station is much better now. The staff is excellent, and cleanliness has greatly improved. Some areas still need work, but the overall improvements are noticeable."

Another passenger, Girdhar, said, “The station's upgrade has made a significant difference. It looks beautiful, and passengers are getting better facilities than before.”