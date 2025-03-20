Chhattisgarh: 22 Maoists, 1 security personnel killed in Bijapur, Kanker encounters

At least 22 Maoists were killed by security forces in two separate encounters in the Chhattisgarh's Bijapur and Kanker districts on Thursday, March 20. Representational image 18 Maoists, 1 security personnel killed in Bijapur encounter(File)

Firing between the two groups has been going on since 7 am in Bijapur, during which one district reserve guard died.

Bodies of four more Maoists were found after a gunfight in another part of the Kanker district in the state.

Also Read: Chhattisgarh: 2 Maoists killed in encounter with security forces in Sukma

A joint team had been deployed under the Gangalur police station in the border areas of Bijapur and Dantewada districts as part of an anti-Maoist operation. Clashes and search operations to find more bodies in the area are still underway.

Along with the bodies of the Maoists, a large cache of weapons and ammunitions was also found at the site of the encounter.

Also Read: 31 Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh gunfight, 2025 toll now 81

Union home minister Amit Shah reacted to the encounter in a post on X and said, “Today our soldiers have achieved another major success in the direction of 'Naxal Mukt Bharat Abhiyan'. 22 Naxalites were killed in 2 separate operations of our security forces in Bijapur and Kanker of Chhattisgarh.”

He added, “The Modi government is moving forward with a ruthless approach against Naxalites and is adopting a zero tolerance policy against those Naxalites who are not surrendering despite all the facilities ranging from surrender to inclusion. The country is going to be Naxal-free before 31 March next year.”

Also Read: 65-year-old man allegedly killed by Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma: Police

On February 9, in an encounter in Bijapur, two security personnel and 31 Maoists were killed in the forests under the National Park area.

In February, a total of 18 Naxalites were arrested and explosives were recovered by security forces during the operations. More than 81 Maoists have died in 2025.