Chhattisgarh: 2 killed, 1 injured in IED blast at iron ore mine in Narayanpur

ByS Kareemuddin
Nov 24, 2023 01:57 PM IST

Narayanpur superintendent of police (SP) Pushkar Sharma said that the incident took place around 7.30am when the three workers were heading for work in the Aamdai Ghati iron ore mine

At least two workers were killed, and one other sustained critical injuries in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast at an iron ore mine site in Bastar’s Narayanpur district on Friday, police said.

Narayanpur superintendent of police (SP) Pushkar Sharma said that the incident took place around 7.30am when the three workers were heading for work in the Aamdai Ghati iron ore mine, located around 350 km from the state capital Raipur.

Officials claimed that Jayaswal Neco Industries Limited (JNIL) has been allotted the iron ore mine in Aamdai Ghati, and Maoists have been opposing the project for a long time.

The SP said additional police forces have been deployed to the blast site. “Combing operation in the area is going on,” said Sharma.

The deceased were identified as Ritesh Gagda (21) and Shravan Gagda (24), residents of Narayanpur district; one Umesh Rana was seriously injured in the blast and was rushed to a local hospital, the SP said.

On November 6, a day ahead of the polling for the first phase of the state assembly elections, two polling personnel and a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan were injured in an IED blast allegedly triggered by Maoists in the neighbouring Kanker district.

