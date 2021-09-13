Chhattisgarh: 20 IAS, 2 IPS and 94 state officers reshuffled in a day

The Chhattisgarh government late on Sunday reshuffled 20 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, 94 Chhattisgarh Administrative Service officers and two Indian Police Service (IPS) officers.

Additional chief secretary (ACS) Subrat Kumar Sahoo (1996 batch) was relieved of additional charge of ACS, Water Resource Department, and given responsibility for Public Health and Engineering Department.

Similarly, additional charges were given to principal secretary Manoj Kumar Pingua (1994) while Agriculture and Farmer Welfare and BioTechnology Department secretary Dr M Geetha (1997) was given additional charge of resident commissioner, Chhattisgarh Bhawan, New Delhi.

The other IAS officers who were either given additional charges or transferred or relieved from charges were Amrit Kumar Khalkho (2002), Siddharth Komal Singh Pardeshi (2003), Avinash Champawat (2003), Prasanna R (2004), Ambalgan P (2004) Dhananjay Dewangan (2004), Neelam Namdev Ekka (2005), Alex V F Paul Menon (2006), Bhuvnesh Yadav (2006), Rajesh Singh Rana (2008), Narendra Kumar Dugga (2008), Abhijeet Singh (2012), Rannbir Sharma (2012), Sudhakar Khalkho (2012), Jagdish Sonkar (2013), Rituraj Raghuvanshi (2014), Chandan Sanjay Tripathi (2016) and Tulika Prajapati (2016)

The Chhattisgarh home department also transferred two IPS officers. Ajay Yadav (2004) who was posted as deputy inspector general (IG) in police headquarters has been given additional responsibility of in-charge IG of Surguja range.

Similarly, Vivek Shukla (2019) has been relieved from additional charge of superintendent of police (SP) of Janjgir-Champa district and shifted to police headquarters as assistant inspector general.

Later on Sunday evening, the state government also issued an order to reshuffle 94 officers of Chhattisgarh Administrative Service posted across the state.