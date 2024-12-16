Chhattisgarh: Amit Shah reiterates to eliminate Naxalism by March 31, 2026

Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday reiterated the Centre’s commitment of eliminating the Left-wing extremism (LWE) from the country by March 31 next year and applauded the Chhattisgarh government on their action against Maoists. Union home minister Amit Shah pays tributes at the Amar Vatika memorial for soldiers who lost their lives in Naxalite violence, in Jagdalpur, Bastar, Monday. (PTI)

Shah met families of security personnel as well as civilians killed in Maoist attacks at the Amar Vatika in Jagdalpur during his second-day of Chhattisgarh visit. Expressing condolences to the bereaved families, he reassured them of full support of both the Centre and the state government.

“The pain of losing your loved ones cannot be diminished, but we stand firmly with you,” Shah said.

Commending the efforts of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Chhattisgarh government in preserving the memories of the martyrs, Shah emphasised their sacrifices would never be forgotten.

“In the past year, a large number of Maoists have been killed. Under the leadership of the Chhattisgarh government, commendable action has been taken against Naxalites in the state with a very good strategy. We will eliminate Naxalism from the country by March 31, 2026,” the Union minister said, vowing to ensure that no more families would have to endure the same grief. “We will eradicate Maoism completely from the sacred land of Maa Danteshwari.”

Shah outlined the government’s approach, focusing on three main strategies: encouraging Maoist rebels to surrender, arresting those involved in violence, and taking firm action against those continuing to threaten lives. “Those who choose the path of violence will be dealt with in their own language,” he added.

Shah praised the state government’s initiative to dedicate one day of each week at the Inspector General of Police (IG) office to address the grievances of martyrs’ families, and suggested to expand this initiative to include district collectors as well to ensure a more holistic and comprehensive support system for the affected families.

This was Shah’s second visit to LWE-infested Bastar region in Chhattisgarh in as many days.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai, who was present at the event, told the Maoist-affected families: “Both the central and Chhattisgarh governments are united in safeguarding your interests.”

He further informed that in order to honour the memory of the martyrs, the state government has planned to install statues of the fallen soldiers in their native villages, ensuring their legacy is preserved for future generations.