News / India News / Chhattisgarh: Bulldozer action on house of cow shelter staffer murder accused

Chhattisgarh: Bulldozer action on house of cow shelter staffer murder accused

ByRitesh Mishra
Jan 25, 2024 05:56 PM IST

The action came five days after Sadhram Yadav, a gau sevak’, was allegedly lynched to death when he was on his way to him home from work

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh’s Kabirdham district administration on Thursday demolished a shop and other illegal encroachment in the front portion of the house of one Ayaz Khan, the prime accused in the murder of a cow shelter staffer, officials aware of the matter said.

“There was a shop which was illegally built in the front portion of Khan’s house and no requisite permission was obtained from the civic body for using the residential premises for commercial purposes. On Thursday, the local municipal council staffers along with police personnel reached his house and demolished the illegal construction and encroachment using a bulldozer,” Kabirdham superintendent of police (SP) Abhishek Pallav said.

The action came five days after Sadhram Yadav, a gau sevak’, was allegedly lynched to death when he was on his way to him home from work.

On Sunday (January 21), six, including a minor were taken into custody in connection with the murder of the 48-year-old man.

The SP said that the administration will take similar action against the other accused persons. “We are gathering details about the illegal construction of other accused,” he said.

    Ritesh Mishra

    State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years.

Follow Us On