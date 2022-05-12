Home / India News / Chhattisgarh chopper on training sortie crashes at Raipur airport; 2 pilots dead
india news

Chhattisgarh chopper on training sortie crashes at Raipur airport; 2 pilots dead

A technical malfunction is said to be the cause of the helicopter accident at Raipur airport that killed the two pilots
Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel condoled the death of the two pilots who died in the tragic crash at the state capital’s airport on Thursday evening
Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel condoled the death of the two pilots who died in the tragic crash at the state capital’s airport on Thursday evening
Published on May 12, 2022 11:45 PM IST
Copy Link
ByRitesh Mishra

RAIPUR: A Chhattisgarh government helicopter on Thursday evening crashed at state capital Raipur’s Swami Vivekananda airport killing the two pilots, the state government said in a statement.

The chopper was on a routine training sortie when the incident took place at about 9.10pm, the government said.

Raipur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Prashant Agrawal said both pilots, Captain Gopal Krishna Panda and his co-pilot Captain AP Shrivastava died in the crash.

“Initial indications suggest technical malfunction as the cause of crash,” the government later said in a statement

“A detailed technical investigation at the behest of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and State Government shall be undertaken to ascertain the exact cause,” it added.

Chief minister Bhupesh Baghel condoled the death of the two pilots.

“Just got sad news about the state helicopter crashing at the airport in Raipur. In this tragic accident, both our pilots Captain Panda and Captain Srivastava passed away. May God give strength to their family members and peace to the departed souls,” the chief minister said in a tweet.

Government officials later said the crash will not disrupt flight operations and normal operations will continue.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ritesh Mishra

    State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years.

Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 12, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out