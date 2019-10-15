e-paper
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel asks Nitin Gadkari for quick completion of pending roads

The construction work of flyover in Tatibandh Chowk, widening of Raipur-Dhamtari road, widening work of Bilaspur-Ambikapur road, Champa-Korba-Katghora road, and Kunkuri road of Patthalgaon were mentioned by Bhupesh Baghel in his letter to Nitin Gadkari.

india Updated: Oct 15, 2019 11:52 IST
Ritesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra
Hindustan Times, Raipur
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel writes to Nitin Gadkari for completion of pending roads
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel writes to Nitin Gadkari for completion of pending roads(PTI Photo.)
         

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has written to Union road transport and highway minister Nitin Gadkari requesting him to expedite the pending construction work of various roads and national highways in the state.

Baghel, who leads the Congress government in the state, said in his letter on Monday that the incomplete construction of these roads is causing inconvenience to people and in traffic movement.

The construction work of flyover in Tatibandh Chowk, widening of Raipur-Dhamtari road, widening work of Bilaspur-Ambikapur road, Champa-Korba-Katghora road, and Kunkuri road of Patthalgaon were mentioned by Baghel in his letter.

He also said that NH-53 is situated in Tatibandh Chowk of Raipur city, which is the junction of Raipur-Durg, Raipur-Simga, Tatibandh-Amanaka and Tatibandh-Bhanpuri roads and is one of the busiest areas of the city.

“During his Chhattisgarh tour, the Union minister had announced the construction of a flyover worth Rs 100 crore on September 10, 2018, but the construction work could not be started even after one year of the announcement,” Baghel wrote.

“… The road widening work of National Highway 30 Raipur-Dhamtari Road has been stopped from May 2018 and the construction agency has left the road under-constructed at several places,” he added.

Baghel requested that the construction of Raipur-Dhamtari four-lane should also be started soon. He also mentioned about the delayed construction works at NH-149, NH-111 and others.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 11:52 IST

