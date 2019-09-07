Chhattisgarh govt to reduce land allotment rates in industrial areas by 30%

india

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 11:58 IST

In a bid to boost industrial development in the state, the Chhattisgarh government on Friday announced that land allotment rates in industrial areas will be reduced by 30 percent in next few months. Additionally, the land would be provided at cheaper rates, capital, interest subsidy, tax rebates and several other benefits would be provided for the establishment of food processing, minor forest produce and herbal-based industries, said chief minister Bhupesh Baghel.

Baghel, while speaking at an event organised by Chhattisgarh Chamber of Commerce and Industry in capital Raipur, said that a new policy in this regard will be formulated in next two months.

“Chhattisgarh government is committed towards the development of industries alongwith agriculture sector in the state. The core sector industries, such as steel and cement, would be promoted in the state. Presently, these industries have been kept in the prohibited list, but soon they would be removed from it,” said CM Baghel.

The CM further said that land allotment rates in industrial areas would be reduced by 30% and lease rent rate would be reduced from 3% to 2%.

“Single window system would be facilitated to provide all kinds of approval for establishing industries in the state, within the prescribed time-limit,” he added.

The CM further said: “Presently, it is compulsory for small entrepreneurs to get their gomasta license issued even if they have one labourer employed under them, this limit for minimum number of labourers would be increased to ten.”

First Published: Sep 07, 2019 11:58 IST