 Chhattisgarh CM calls for more measures to tackle climate change | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Chhattisgarh CM launches 2-day climate change conclave, calls for more measures to tackle crisis

Chhattisgarh CM launches 2-day climate change conclave, calls for more measures to tackle crisis

ByHT News Desk
Mar 05, 2024 11:09 PM IST

Chhattisgarh CM launches 2-day climate change conclave, calls for more measures to tackle crisis

Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday called for more measures and efforts to save nature due to the major threat posed by climate change. Delivering the inaugural address at the 'Chhattisgarh Climate Change Conclave 2024', the chief minister underscored the severity of climate change, citing irregular rainfall, prolonged droughts, cyclonic rains, and seasonal variations as tangible manifestations affecting both the nation and the world.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai.
Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai.

Sai stressed the importance of formulating strategies to address these challenges, highlighting the significance of preserving nature, greenery, and natural resources.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also Read: Modi's guarantee fulfilled in two months: Chhattisgarh govt

During the conclave, the chief minister also launched the 'Chhattisgarh State Action Plan on Climate Change' and unveiled a book on traditional health practices titled 'Ancient Wisdom' at Bastar.

These initiatives underscore the state's commitment to addressing climate change through comprehensive action plans and leveraging traditional knowledge.

In his address, Sai called for collective responsibility in preserving nature and emphasized the adverse consequences of reckless consumerism and environmental negligence. He hailed the 2015 Paris Agreement as a crucial milestone in global efforts to combat climate change and urged for continued collaboration on a global scale.

The event aims to tackle the global challenge of climate change and its adverse impacts.

Minister of Forest and Climate Change Kedar Kashyap, MLA and Padma Shri awardee Anuj Sharma, Padma Shri awardees Phoolbasan Yadav, Hemchand Manjhi, Jageshwar Yadav, along with senior officials from the forest department were present at the event.

Forest and Climate Change Minister Kedar Kashyap echoed the Chief Minister's sentiments, stressing the importance of collaboration among experts, public representatives, and tribal communities in tackling climate change challenges.

The conclave, organised by the Chhattisgarh State Center for Climate Change and the Forest and Climate Change Department with technical support from the Foundation for Ecological Security, aimed to facilitate knowledge exchange and discussions among experts, environmentalists, policymakers, and tribal communities.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, PM Narendra Modi Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On