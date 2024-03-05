Chhattisgarh CM launches 2-day climate change conclave, calls for more measures to tackle crisis

Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday called for more measures and efforts to save nature due to the major threat posed by climate change. Delivering the inaugural address at the 'Chhattisgarh Climate Change Conclave 2024', the chief minister underscored the severity of climate change, citing irregular rainfall, prolonged droughts, cyclonic rains, and seasonal variations as tangible manifestations affecting both the nation and the world. Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai.

Sai stressed the importance of formulating strategies to address these challenges, highlighting the significance of preserving nature, greenery, and natural resources.

During the conclave, the chief minister also launched the 'Chhattisgarh State Action Plan on Climate Change' and unveiled a book on traditional health practices titled 'Ancient Wisdom' at Bastar.

These initiatives underscore the state's commitment to addressing climate change through comprehensive action plans and leveraging traditional knowledge.

In his address, Sai called for collective responsibility in preserving nature and emphasized the adverse consequences of reckless consumerism and environmental negligence. He hailed the 2015 Paris Agreement as a crucial milestone in global efforts to combat climate change and urged for continued collaboration on a global scale.

The event aims to tackle the global challenge of climate change and its adverse impacts.

Minister of Forest and Climate Change Kedar Kashyap, MLA and Padma Shri awardee Anuj Sharma, Padma Shri awardees Phoolbasan Yadav, Hemchand Manjhi, Jageshwar Yadav, along with senior officials from the forest department were present at the event.

Forest and Climate Change Minister Kedar Kashyap echoed the Chief Minister's sentiments, stressing the importance of collaboration among experts, public representatives, and tribal communities in tackling climate change challenges.

The conclave, organised by the Chhattisgarh State Center for Climate Change and the Forest and Climate Change Department with technical support from the Foundation for Ecological Security, aimed to facilitate knowledge exchange and discussions among experts, environmentalists, policymakers, and tribal communities.