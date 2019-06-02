Chhattisgarh ex-AG targets state government over his removal

A day after the Chhattisgarh government appointed Satish Chandra Verma as the new advocate general, his predecessor Kanak Tiwari alleged that he had been unceremoniously removed from the post because of his opposition to the functioning of the government, “which was not working as per law and constitution”.

Chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said on Friday that Tiwari had resigned from the post and his resignation had been accepted. Tiwari maintained that he had not offered his resignation. Tiwari was appointed AG after Jugal Kishore Gilda resigned from the post following the formation of a Congress government in the state in December.

“I challenge the government to show the resignation letter. The government is frustrated and hence they are taking this decision,” Tiwari said.

The BJP termed the situation a “constitutional crisis” that reflected the failure of the Congress government. “(It) has created a constitutional crisis...Governor’s office has accepted that he (Tiwari) has not given any resignation, then how come CM Bhupesh Baghel accepted the resignation?, asked former CM Raman Singh.

The Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) party accused the Congress government of creating constitutional crisis .

