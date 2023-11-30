Chhattisgarh exit polls 2023 LIVE updates: Will Cong retain power or BJP stage comeback? Projections out today

Chhattisgarh exit poll results 2023 LIVE updates: Chhattisgarh voted in a two-phased assembly election on November 7 and 17, the only state among the five which went to polls in a high-octane electoral contest this month. Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram are the other states voting to elect their respective state assemblies.



Assembly elections 2023 exit polls: Complete LIVE coverage



Chhattisgarh, the tribal dominated state carved out of Madhya Pradesh has a 90-member strong legislative assembly. The first phase of the election were held on November 7 in which 20 constituencies voted. Polling for remaining 70 seats took place on November 17.



Chhattisgarh is witnessing a direct contest between the ruling Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party. The grand old party is expecting to retain power in the state for another term. On the other hand, the BJP is hoping to make a comeback in the state it ruled for 15 years from 2003 to 2018.



Exit Polls for 2023 Assembly elections: When and where to check results



Chief minister Bhupesh Baghel contested from Patan seat. He was pitted against BJP's Vijay Baghel, who happens to be his distant nephew. The CM was also challenged by Janata Congress Chhattisgarh's Amit Jogi, son of ex-chief minister Ajit Jogi.



The other key Congress candidates include deputy CM TS Singh Deo (Ambikapur), Charan Das Mahant (Sakti), Tamradhwaj Sahu (Durg Rural), Ravindra Choubey (Saja) and Jai Singh Agrawal (Korba).



Former chief minister and BJP leader Raman Singh contested from his stronghold Rajnandgaon. The other saffron party candidates include Tamradhwaj Sahu (Durg Rural), Ravindra Choubey (Saja), Jai Singh Agrawal (Korba), Umesh Patel (Kharsia).



These elections are crucial as they are taking place months before the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April-May next year.



The counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Voters from Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) pose for a photo after casting her vote for the second phase of Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, at a polling station, in Dhamtari on November 17. (CEO Chhattisgarh/X)