Chhattisgarh farmers can now call emergency helpline for paddy procurement grievances

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 18:27 IST

The Chhattisgarh government has decided to redress all grievances of farmers in Chhattisgarh, including those related to paddy procurement through Dial 112 service, officials said on Tuesday.

Officials said the decision was taken by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in the larger interest of farmers.

Senior officials have been told to include farmers’ grievances redressal service under Dial 112 which would be provided to the farmers during the paddy procurement season.

Presently, emergency services are provided under Dial 112 and now Collector and Superintendent of Police (SP) have been directed to ensure immediate redressal of the complaints received from farmers via Dial 112.

“Farmers of Chhattisgarh can get all the required information about registration of the procurement and can lodge complaints about any kind of error in the procurement system and can get seek financial assistance by calling on 112 . Under Dial 112 service, their problems and grievances would be quickly redressed and will be monitored by Collector and SPs. Every week the Chief Secretary would review the complaints received from the farmers under Dial 112 and the action taken to redress the same,” said a senior official of Chhattisgarh’s public relations department.

The government’s decision comes almost a week after a 45-year-old farmer allegedly died by suicide in Bastar’s Kondagaon district.

His family members claimed that he was worried about selling his paddy crops cultivated in over six acres of land after learning that the maximum area of his farm under paddy production was written off in the government record for the purpose of procurement.

The district administration later suspended a revenue official for allegedly making an erroneous entry for the farmer’s paddy cultivation area in the government record.

However, the administration said that the error was not the reason for the farmer’s death. The farmer was found dead on December 2.

As per preliminary information, the farmer had sown paddy on his 2.731 hectare (6.70 acre) of land and was eligible to sell around 100 quintal of paddy at the minimum support price (MSP) in the cooperative society.