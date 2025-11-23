Chhattisgarh: Forces set up new camp in Karregutta Hills, former Maoist stronghold

Security forces have set up a new camp in the dense Karregutta Hills along the Chhattisgarh–Telangana border, once regarded as a key hideout area for senior Maoist leaders, nearly six months after a major operation against the ultras. The ‘Suraksha Evam Jan Suvidha Camp’ near Tadpala village in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. (Sourced)

The ‘Suraksha Evam Jan Suvidha Camp’ was established on November 4 near Tadpala village under Usoor police station limits in Bijapur district.

Earlier this year, central and state forces had carried out a 21-day operation in these forests and eliminated 31 Maoists. They recovered 35 weapons, 450 IEDs, detonators and other explosive materials, and nearly 12,000kg of supplies including medicines, electrical items and incriminating Maoist literature.

Officials said the new camp will function as a forward operating base for the CRPF’s 196th Battalion and CoBRA’s 205th Battalion, helping curb Maoist movement in the interstate border region and strengthening operational reach. It is also expected to facilitate the delivery of key public services such as roads, electricity, drinking water, health facilities, schools, PDS outlets, mobile networks and Anganwadi centres in surrounding villages.

As part of the plan, joint teams of DRG, STF, CoBRA’s 205th and 210th battalions and CRPF’s 196th battalion reached Tadpala on November 3, selected a suitable site with senior officials, and established the camp the next day. Security personnel faced steep and inaccessible terrain, lack of road connectivity, IED and ambush threats, and water scarcity while setting it up, even as helicopter support and regular visits by senior officials aided the operation.

The location will also be developed into a specialised training centre for jungle warfare, field craft and tactics. Coordinated operations along the Chhattisgarh–Telangana border will be launched from the new base. Senior police and CRPF officers inspected the camp on November 11, followed by a two-day visit by CRPF director general Gyanendra Pratap Singh on November 20–21, during which officials stayed overnight with personnel.

Since the camp’s establishment, forces have recovered and safely defused 14 IEDs in the area. Bijapur district has had 22 security camps established since 2024, during which 202 Maoists were killed, 749 surrendered and 1,006 arrested. Under the ‘Niyad Nella Naar’ scheme, road, electricity, water, healthcare, school and mobile network facilities have also been expanded in villages near the camps.