Chhattisgarh gets first consignment of Covid-19 vaccine
- A total of 2,67,399 healthcare personnel and other frontline workers will be vaccinated in the first phase, for which 1,349 centres have been identified across the state.
The first consignment of 3.23 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine reached Raipur from Pune in an IndiGo flight on Wednesday.
Amid high security, boxes containing the vaccine vials were shifted in refrigerated vans to the state vaccine store in Shashtri Chowk area.
Health officials said that in the first batch, the state received 3.23 lakh doses of the Covishield vaccine manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute of India.
Earlier, on Tuesday, health minister TS Singhdeo told the media that a total of 2,67,399 healthcare personnel and other frontline workers will be vaccinated in the first phase, for which 1,349 centres have been identified across the state.
For storage purposes, one state-level, three regional and 27 district-level cold chain points have been set up.
At present, the state has 630 active cold chain points for safe storage and transportation of vaccines, while there are 81 additional cold chain points.
As many as 1,311 cold-storage boxes are available for transportation, while 360 dry-storage facilities have been set up for syringes, officials said.
The chief secretary has instructed officials to submit the inquiry report within 15 days.
Ganga Sagar mela held on the Sagar Island in mid-January every year is the second largest congregation of pilgrims in India after the Kumbh Mela.
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has made his intentions clear of contesting the assembly elections in West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.
The Court directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to prepare a report identifying the municipalities along the stretch of the river which are yet to install sewage treatment plants (STP).
The protection offered to Bose, comes a month after the top court had extended protective cover to senior BJP leaders Arjun Singh, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Mukul Roy and two others by ordering no coercive action to be taken in any of the criminal cases lodged against them in West Bengal.
