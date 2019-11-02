Chhattisgarh government launches industrial policy for next five years

india

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 13:30 IST

Chhattisgarh government launched Industrial Policy 2019-24 claiming that the policy focuses on sustainable development and inclusive growth.

“The state through the new industrial policy is committed to promote industrialisation and also block- level development of industries across sectors,” a press release issued on Saturday stated.

The policy was released on Friday night after the Foundation Day Ceremony. The policy will be applicable for a period of five year.

“New Industrial Policy 2019-24 focuses on sustainable economic development and inclusive Growth. Policy is committed towards development of backward areas of the state ensuring regional balanced growth. State offers huge opportunities in food processing, herbal and minor forest produce based industry,” said Kawasi Lakhma, Minister, Commerce and Industries on Saturday.

The press release further said that the new initiative ‘Narva Ghurva Garuva Badi’ (NGGB) scheme launched to boost the rural economy and provides impetus to increase income level of farmers. New policy is aligned with the objectives of NGGB schemes and encourages private sector investments in high priority and priority-based industries.

“One of the objectives of the policy is to focus on development of non-polluting and greener technology - electric vehicle manufacturing and battery manufacturing for electric vehicles & electric vehicle charging stations,” the release says.

State is also committed towards Ease of Doing Business, policy focuses on strengthening of single window system and process re-engineering which will generate investors’ confidence at large, the press release stated.

“Policy aims to provide enabling business environment in the State. Policy will generate investment opportunities and job avenues for the youth of the state. The single window system has been improved and aspires to improve further to provide ease of approvals to the investors, said Manoj Kumar Pingua, Principal Secretary, Commerce & Industries Government of Chhattisgarh.

“We hope that the new policy will boost the economy of the state by encouraging local industries in the state. The policy will focus on agricultural development, food processing units, improving ease of doing business, aligning trade and manufacturing, improving access to credit for MSMEs, industrial infrastructure creation, skill development and promotion of technology,” Confederation of Indian Industry ( CII) Chhattisgarh State Council, Narendra Goel.

