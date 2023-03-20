Chhattisgarh govt introduces bill to raise pension, allowances for ex-MLAs

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh government on Monday introduced a bill to increase the monthly pension of former legislators from ₹35,000 to ₹58,300. The bill also proposes that former legislators will be entitled to an additional pension of ₹1,000 per month on completion of one year after their first term. he Chhattisgarh assembly is expected to take up the bill introduced to increase the pension of ex-MLAs over the next few days (Photo:cgvidhansabha.gov.in)

Officials said the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly Members Salary, Allowance and Pension (Amendment) Bill 2023 is expected to be taken up for discussion over the next few days.

The bill proposes to increase the annual limit for members for railway/air travel allowance from ₹8 lakh to ₹10 lakh. Besides, ex-MLAs will get a telephone allowance and orderly allowance of ₹10,000 and ₹15,000 respectively, it said.

The Chhattisgarh assembly last year passed four bills to raise the salary of the chief minister, leader of the opposition, ministers and legislators. assembly speaker, deputy speaker and parliamentary secretaries.

The chief minister’s salary was increased to ₹2.05 lakh per month from ₹1.35 lakh, while the ministers were given ₹1.9 lakh as against ₹1.3 lakh. The deputy speaker’s salary was also increased from ₹1.28 lakh to ₹1.8 lakh while the speaker’s salary was hiked from ₹1.32 lakh per month to 1.95 lakh.