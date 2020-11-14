e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 14, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Chhattisgarh govt looks to crack down on staffers with fake certificates

Chhattisgarh govt looks to crack down on staffers with fake certificates

The state’s general administration department said a high-level panel constituted to look into the matter submitted a report last week and highlighted 926 cases of fake caste certificates from 2000 to 2020.

india Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 11:12 IST
Ritesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra
Hindustan Times, Raipur
General administration department secretary DD Singh said they have the list of officials, who got their jobs on the basis of fake certificates, and action in these cases has started
General administration department secretary DD Singh said they have the list of officials, who got their jobs on the basis of fake certificates, and action in these cases has started(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

The Chhattisgarh government has started a process for sacking government officials, who allegedly got their jobs on the basis of fake caste certificates.

The state’s general administration department said a high-level panel constituted to look into the matter submitted a report last week and highlighted 926 cases of fake caste certificates from 2000 to 2020.

“Out of these 926 cases, 659 cases were resolved after investigation, and in the remaining 267 cases, the certificates were found fake between 2000 to 2020. In the last two years, 75 cases have been found to be fake,” the panel said in its report.

General administration department secretary DD Singh said they have the list of officials, who got their jobs on the basis of fake certificates, and action in these cases has started.

“We have started a review of these cases and action will be initiated,” said Singh.

tags
top news
‘India proud of our forces who protect our nation courageously’, PM Modi tells soldiers in Jaisalmer
‘India proud of our forces who protect our nation courageously’, PM Modi tells soldiers in Jaisalmer
US aims to immunise 20 million in Dec, WHO says trust in vaccines vital
US aims to immunise 20 million in Dec, WHO says trust in vaccines vital
Covid-19: Deaths, cases breaking global records
Covid-19: Deaths, cases breaking global records
India records 44,684 fresh Covid-19 cases, tally crosses 8.77 million
India records 44,684 fresh Covid-19 cases, tally crosses 8.77 million
Will Diwali again lead to a bad air spike?
Will Diwali again lead to a bad air spike?
‘Covid-19 doesn’t respect dates’: Biden nudges current US admin to act now
‘Covid-19 doesn’t respect dates’: Biden nudges current US admin to act now
From Holi to Diwali, how Covid-19 and lockdown impacted India
From Holi to Diwali, how Covid-19 and lockdown impacted India
Child actors on working with Abhishek Bachchan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui | Aur Batao
Child actors on working with Abhishek Bachchan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui | Aur Batao
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In