Chhattisgarh govt looks to crack down on staffers with fake certificates

Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 11:12 IST

The Chhattisgarh government has started a process for sacking government officials, who allegedly got their jobs on the basis of fake caste certificates.

The state’s general administration department said a high-level panel constituted to look into the matter submitted a report last week and highlighted 926 cases of fake caste certificates from 2000 to 2020.

“Out of these 926 cases, 659 cases were resolved after investigation, and in the remaining 267 cases, the certificates were found fake between 2000 to 2020. In the last two years, 75 cases have been found to be fake,” the panel said in its report.

General administration department secretary DD Singh said they have the list of officials, who got their jobs on the basis of fake certificates, and action in these cases has started.

“We have started a review of these cases and action will be initiated,” said Singh.