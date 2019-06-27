Chhattisgarh man dies after cobra bite during live show, snake charmer held

A 37-year-old man died of a snake bite when a snake charmer wrapped the reptile around his neck during a show in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Pankhanjur area of Kanker district on Wednesday evening and the dead man has been identified as Suresh Mandal.

“On Wednesday, there was a bazaar in Pankhajur and the accused snake charmer was performing a show in the bazaar. During the show, he claimed that he is an expert of snakes and he can control any snake,” Sharad Dubey, Pankhanjur’s station house officer (SHO), said.

“Subsequently, he wrapped the snake around the neck of Mandal. The cobra bit him on his left shoulder due to which Mandal collapsed,” Dubey said.

Beniram, the snake charmer, then claimed everything was alright and that he could take out the venom with his ‘mantras’ but Mandal died in front of the spectators, Dubey said.

After Mandal died, spectators and locals nabbed Beniram, thrashed him and then handed over to Pakhanjur police.

“When the spectators realised that Mandal was almost unconscious, they rushed him to the local hospital where he was declared brought dead. The hospital then informed the police and we rushed to the spot where the incident took place,” said the SHO.

