Today in New Delhi, India
Jun 27, 2019-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Chhattisgarh man dies after cobra bite during live show, snake charmer held

The incident took place in Pankhanjur area of Kanker district on Wednesday evening and the dead man has been identified as Suresh Mandal.

india Updated: Jun 27, 2019 17:21 IST
Ritesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra
Hindustan Times, Raipur
Chhattisgarh man,cobra bite,snake charmer
A 37-year-old man died of a snake bite when a snake charmer wrapped the reptile around his neck during a show in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh, police said.(AFP/Representative Image )

A 37-year-old man died of a snake bite when a snake charmer wrapped the reptile around his neck during a show in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Pankhanjur area of Kanker district on Wednesday evening and the dead man has been identified as Suresh Mandal.

“On Wednesday, there was a bazaar in Pankhajur and the accused snake charmer was performing a show in the bazaar. During the show, he claimed that he is an expert of snakes and he can control any snake,” Sharad Dubey, Pankhanjur’s station house officer (SHO), said.

“Subsequently, he wrapped the snake around the neck of Mandal. The cobra bit him on his left shoulder due to which Mandal collapsed,” Dubey said.

Beniram, the snake charmer, then claimed everything was alright and that he could take out the venom with his ‘mantras’ but Mandal died in front of the spectators, Dubey said.

After Mandal died, spectators and locals nabbed Beniram, thrashed him and then handed over to Pakhanjur police.

“When the spectators realised that Mandal was almost unconscious, they rushed him to the local hospital where he was declared brought dead. The hospital then informed the police and we rushed to the spot where the incident took place,” said the SHO.

First Published: Jun 27, 2019 17:20 IST

tags

more from india
trending topics