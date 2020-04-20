Chhattisgarh minister, with convoy, visits seer 250 km away during lockdown

india

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 11:02 IST

Amid nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, Chhattisgarh excise minister Kawasi Lakhma claimed that he travelled to Raigarh district to meet a saint.

The minister, along with his convoy, traveled from Raipur to Raigarh, a distance of 250 kms, on Saturday.

In Raigarh, while speaking to reporters, the minister said, “Ye to gopniya vala report ayaa mereko ..corona hai ..Isliye na mein koi karykarta ka meeting nahi liya hun …sirf timepass karne ke liye ..mein raato raat ..ek dharmsthal hai ..baba se darshan karke nikal jaane ke liye aaya hun (It is a time of coronavirus outbreak hence I have not informed any leader or party office bearer about my visit… Just for time pass...I came to Raigarh to meet a Baba).”

When contacted by HT on Sunday, the minister said that the media is misquoting him. He said he went for a surprise inspection.

“I am the excise minister of state and Raigarh district is the neighbouring district of Mahasamund where I am the minister in-charge. I got information that illegal sale of liquor is going on in Raigarh district, hence I went for a surprise visit. Since a mahatma was also staying in the same area I thought I would meet him but due to the outbreak of corona and lockdown, the mahatma also refused to meet me. Therefore I returned. Now, the media is misquoting me which is not correct,” said Lakhma while speaking to HT.

Lakhma further added that saving peoples’ lives is the priority of our government.

“We are not in a hurry to take any decision regarding the lockdown because this government is of common man. Presently, the lives of the people are important,” said Lakhma answering a question.

When asked about supplying liquor online after lockdown, Lakhma said, “We are thinking on both online and shop distribution. We will see when the time comes.”

Meanwhile, on Sunday evening, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said his government has been considering restarting a lot of economic activities in the state from Monday. The MNREGA work has been resumed in several villages.

In his video address to people of the state, Baghel underlined that Chhattisgarh has set an example before the whole country for effectively controlling the coronavirus pandemic.

Expressing gratitude to people for standing by the government in the period of crisis, the chief minister said, “The discipline, strength and grit shown by the people, to tackle the Corona crisis, since last one month, is unique”.