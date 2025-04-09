Chhattisgarh Police constitutes SIT to probe 6-year-old's rape and murder

An eight-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to ensure speedy probe into the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl by her uncle in Chhattisgarh's Durg city, police said on Wednesday. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) consisting of eight members has been established to expedite the investigation into the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl by her uncle in Durg city, Chhattisgarh.(PTI/representative )

Durg Superintendent of Police Jitendra Shukla issued the order in this regard on Tuesday, they said.

The SIT, headed by Durg Additional Superintendent of Police (IUCAW-Investigative Unit for Crime Against Women) Padmashri Tanwar, will have seven other members, including Mohan Nagar Police Station House Officer Shiv Prasad Chandra.

The SIT will conduct daily proceedings and complete the investigation as soon as possible and submit the chargesheet in the court. Besides, the supervising officer will ensure necessary action for a timely and speedy trial of the case, the order stated.

The girl was sexually assaulted and murdered in Mohan Nagar area here on Sunday.

She had gone to her grandmother's house in the neighbourhood for a function on the ninth day of the 'Navratri' festival when her 24-year-old uncle sexually assaulted her, killed her and later placed the body in a neighbour's car, according to police.

Members of social organisations took to the streets here on Tuesday to condemn the incident and the opposition Congress burnt effigies of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai in several districts.

The Durg district bar council announced it would not represent the accused in court.

The Yadav community to which the victim belonged, has demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the incident and submitted a memorandum to the Durg collector, seeking ₹50 lakh assistance for the girl's mother and a government job for her.

The opposition Congress has demanded the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, who also holds the Home portfolio, alleging the law and order situation has deteriorated.