Chhattisgarh: Sai launches Alliance Air flights from Ambikapur to Delhi, Kolkata

Chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday virtually inaugurated flight services connecting Ambikapur in northern Chhattisgarh with Delhi and Kolkata, asserting that the state government was working to expand air connectivity and make air travel accessible to common people. The flights from Ambikapur were launched by chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai. Ambikapur is the headquarters of the Surguja district and division. (X/@ChhattisgarhCMO)

The two flights will be operated by Alliance Air.

Sai said air connectivity between Ambikapur, the headquarters of Sarguja district, and the two metros - Delhi and Kolkata - was expected to act as a catalyst for trade, tourism, and regional economic growth.

“Aviation services are steadily expanding across the state,” Sai said, highlighting that night landing facilities at Bilaspur airport were operational from this Sunday. He also pointed to the Chhattisgarh Viability Assistance for Yatri Udaan (CG-VAYU) scheme as a key pillar in supporting smooth domestic operations, adding that new cargo services at Raipur airport will help local products reach global markets.

Deputy chief minister Vijay Sharma said that the introduction of 72-seater aircraft at Ambikapur (Darima) would significantly reduce the travel time to Delhi and Kolkata.

According to officials, Alliance Air will operate two flights to Delhi from Ambikapur’s Maa Mahamaya Airport every week, on Mondays and Wednesdays, while the Kolkata service is scheduled for Thursdays and Saturdays.

As a vital administrative and commercial hub, Ambikapur is also a gateway to major tourist destinations like Mainpat and Tatapani.

The state government has pitched the flights as an effort to unlock the region’s potential by providing direct access to major markets and investment opportunities.

Developed under the Centre’s Regional Connectivity Scheme (UDAN), the 365-acre Maa Mahamaya Airport underwent a ₹48.25 crore upgrade. Originally built in 1950, the airstrip’s runway was extended from 1,500 to 1,800 metres to accommodate larger ATR aircraft in compliance with standards laid down by aviation regulator, Directorate General of Civi Aviation.