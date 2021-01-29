Chhattisgarh seeks nod to procure additional 16 lakh metric ton rice for FCI

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has written to Union minister Piyush Goyal, urging him to increase the rice procurement limit for Kharif marketing year 2020-21 under the central pool, from 24 lakh metric tons to 40 lakh metric tons, officials said on Friday.

“In Kharif marketing year 2020-21, as on 28 January 2021, under the decentralized procurement scheme, 90 lakh metric tonnes of paddy has been procured from 20.29 lakh farmers on the support price and paddy purchase will be done by 31 January 2021,” a press release issued by Chhattisgarh government’s public relation department stated.

The CM stated in his letter that the paddy was procured as per the MoU signed with the Central government’s food department, which had a provision for additional procurement for supplying to the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

“There is a directive to supply rice stock to the Food Corporation of India in addition to the requirement of PDS of the state out of the paddy acquired under clause 18... There is a request to take 40 lakh metric tonnes under the Central Pool in the Food Corporation of India,” says the release, quoting from the letter.

Baghel’s letter says that if the additional 40 lakh metric tonne of paddy is not allowed to be procured for the FCI, then it will cause a huge economic loss.

“Then an economic loss of an amount of about ₹2500 crores is likely, which the state government will have to bear, making the situation very worrying,” the release says, quoting Baghel’s letter.

The chief minister also stated that in the Kharif marketing year 2020-21, the state government has not announced any kind of bonus payment in addition to the minimum support price (MSP) directly and indirectly.

“Earlier, the state government had sent information about the status of the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyaya Yojana in the state to the Food Department, Government of India. The Chhattisgarh government has not issued any press release regarding the bonus payment in addition to the minimum support price,” the letter says.

The CM also highlights that the paddy procured by the state is kept open in the procurement and collection centers and it’s quality is likely to be affected if left in an open and uncontrolled environment for a long period, according to the release.

