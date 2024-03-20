Chhattisgarh: Teenagers detained for allegedly raping 5-year-old girl in Bilaspur

Raipur: Chhattisgarh police on Wednesday detained two teenage boys for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl in the Bilaspur district. (Representative Photo)

Police said the action was taken based on a complaint filed by the minor girl’s mother. Police said that they received from the mother that both the accused sexually assaulted her minor girl multiple times in the last month.

On Tuesday, the minor told her mother about the incidents, following which on Tuesday night, a written complaint was filed, said police.

“On finding the girl alone outside her house, both accused used to lure her with sweets and toffees and took her to some isolated place and sexually assaulted her,” according to the complaint.

Police said that the two boys were detained on the charge of rape and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board in Raipur which sent them to a juvenile home, said police adding, that a case has been registered under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

This is the second incident of minor rape in Bilaspur district. On Monday, a 14-year-old boy was detained for allegedly sexually assaulting and murdering a three-year-old girl in the same district.