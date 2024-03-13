Chhattisgarh woman, caught in crossfire between cops and Maoists, injured

RAIPUR: A 44-year-old woman sustained a gunshot injury during a gunfight between security forces and Maoists in Bastar’s Bijapur district on Wednesday, police said. Police said the woman has been admitted to the Jagdalpur district hospital for treatment (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A police officer said the gunfight between armed Maoists and a joint team of security personnel took place at about 3pm in the forests near Bodga village.

“The operation, involving the police’s District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF), was launched following inputs about the presence of members of the Bhairamgarh area committee of naxalites in the area,” a senior police officer said.

The officer said during the search operations after the gunfight ended, security personnel spotted a tribal woman identified as Rahe Oyam (44) lying injured. It is suspected that she sustained bullet injuries in the gunfight.

She was immediately taken to the Bhairamgarh community health centre, which referred her to the medical college hospital in Jagdalpur’s Dimrapal.

Wednesday’s security operation comes two days after the state police said a suspected Maoist was killed in a gunfight in Dantewada district on Monday.