Monday, Apr 22, 2024
Chhota Rajan alive? Underworld don's photo released, first in 9 years

ByHT News Desk
Apr 22, 2024 11:04 AM IST

Don Chhota Rajan resurfaced in a seemingly recent photograph, dismissing the speculation of his death and ill health.

The first photograph of underworld don Chhota Rajan since his arrest nine years ago surfaced on social media, dismissing the rumours of his death or ill-health while lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail, reported The Times of India. Chhota Rajan was arrested at the Bali airport and extradited to India in 2015 and has since been lodged in Tihar's Jail no. 2 in a high-security cell.

Recent photo of Chhota Rajan (L) resurfaces on social media
Recent photo of Chhota Rajan (L) resurfaces on social media

This recent photo of Chhota Rajan dismissed the speculation of his death inside Tihar during the Covid pandemic or any critical ailment. The photo in question has also rekindled the fears of any potential attack on him while he remains imprisoned, reported TOI.

Chhota Rajan, once a top lieutenant in Mumbai's D-Company, had a fallout with kingpin Dawood Ibrahim after the 1993 Mumbai bombings. Rajan has also been on the receiving end of many death threats by don Chhota Shakeel.

While Rajan has been in Tihar since 2015, the prison administration never issued any official statement or update regarding the crime boss till date.

Rumours of Chhota Rajan's death

Chhota Rajan had tested positive for Covid-19 in April 2021 and was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi. After the news of Bihar's mafia don-turned-politician Shahabuddin's death from Covid surfaced, speculation was rife that Rajan had also passed due to the virus.

In 2000, don Chhota Shakeel's shooters attacked Rajan in Bangkok. The crime boss was shot multiple times, once again sparking the rumours of his death. However, he ended up surviving the attack.

Read more: Dawood Ibrahim's Maharashtra properties to be auctioned today: Who are the bidders?

Dawood and Chhota Rajan parted ways after the 1993 Mumbai blasts due to internal disagreements on the bloodshed that followed the terror attacks.

A red corner notice was issued against Rajan in 1994, but it was speculated that since his split with Dawood, he was helping federal agencies with inside information on the D-Company's workings.

After remaining at large for nearly two decades, Chhota Rajan was caught in 2015 when he arrived at the Bali airport from Sydney. He was reportedly carrying a passport with the name Mohan Kumar, but ended up saying his real name - Rajendra Sadashiv Nikhalke - to the authorities at immigration.

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / India News / Chhota Rajan alive? Underworld don's photo released, first in 9 years
Follow Us On