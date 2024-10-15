Chicago-bound Air India flight receives bomb threat, diverted to Canada

A Delhi-Chicago Air India flight was diverted to an airport in Canada following a bomb threat, an airline official told PTI. The flight, which took off from Delhi on October 15, received a bomb threat online and was subsequently diverted to Canada, where it landed at the Iqaluit Airport. The Air India flight landed at the Iqaluit Airport in Canada. (Bloomberg)(Bloomberg)

“Flight AI127 operating from Delhi to Chicago on October 15, 2024, was the subject of a security threat posted online and, as a precautionary measure, has landed at Iqaluit Airport in Canada,” Air India said in a statement to PTI.

“The aircraft and passengers are being re-screened as per the laid down security protocol. Air India has activated agencies at the airport to assist the passengers until such time that their journey can resume,” the airline further said.

In the past few days, multiple flights have been on the receiving end of bomb threats, raising safety concerns when it comes to air travel.

On Monday, an Air India flight from Mumbai to New York was diverted to Delhi following a bomb threat. Following standard security protocols, a thorough inspection was conducted and no suspicious item was found inside the aircraft. Air India also said that the carrier as well as other local airlines have been subject to a number of threats in recent days.

"Though all have subsequently been found to be hoaxes, as a responsible airline operator all threats are taken seriously. The inconvenience to customers is sincerely regretted," it said.

Air India said in its statement that it is extending all cooperation to the agencies to held identify the perpetrators behind these bomb threat hoaxes. It said that it will also consider legal action against those responsible to recover damages incurred by the airline.

(With inputs from PTI)