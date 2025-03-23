Menu Explore
Chicken killed, her owner 'beaten' over land dispute in UP's Ballia; two booked

PTI |
Mar 23, 2025 12:39 PM IST

The chicken's owner Aarti Devi alleged that when she sought an explanation from the accused about killing the chicken, they also beat her.

A chicken was killed with bricks and stones over a land dispute and its owner allegedly beaten up when she protested, following which two accused were booked in the Pakdi area here, police said on Sunday.

A case under BNS sections 325 (killing an animal), 115-2 (intentional hurt), 352 and 351-3 has been registered. (Representational Image/AP)

Citing the FIR registered, police sources said the incident occurred on March 21 in Garhmalpur village of Pakdi police station area.

Based on Aarti Devi's complaint, a case has been registered against Suraj Ram and Sheela Devi under BNS sections 325 (killing an animal), 115-2 (intentional hurt), 352 (intentional insult with intent to disturb peace) and 351-3 (threatening to kill or cause grievous hurt to any person).

Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Jha said police are investigating the case.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
