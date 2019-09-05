Chidambaram INX Media Case Live Updates: At Chidambaram hearing, SC says can examine documents in sealed cover
P Chidambaram INX Media Case Live Updates: Supreme Court will pronounce its verdict today on Chidambaram’s petition where he sought anticipatory bail from the ED. Catch live updates here:
10:55 AM IST
10:43 AM IST
10:40 AM IST
10:34 AM IST
10:32 AM IST
10:30 AM IST
Former finance minister P Chidambaram’s CBI anticipatory bail plea has been denied by the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court announced its verdict on the Chidambaram’s petition seeking anticipatory bail in the Enforcement Directorates’ case of money laundering against the Rajya Sabha MP. The apex court has asked the former home minister to move for a regular bail plea.
Chidambaram was arrested from his Jor Bagh house of August 21 after the Delhi HC rejected the former home minister’s request for an anticipatory bail in two cases being investigated by CBI and ED. The apex court apprised Chidambaram’s legal team that an anticipatory bail can frustrate the investigation and maintained that custodial interrogation is necessary in this case. P Chidambaram now faces the prospect of arrest after these developments.
Follow live updates here:
SC court asks Chidambaram to move regular bail plea
Supreme Court says P Chidambaram can move regular bail application before the trial court. SC court also said that ED need not show evidence to the former finance minister. ED is also seeking Chidambaram’s custody in relation to money laundering cases.
SC says granting anticipatory bail in ED case may frustrate investigation
Apex court maintains that economic offences are on a different footing and the approach has to be different, declining Chidambaram’s request from protection from ED’s arrest. SC also says that this case
SC can peruse the documents in sealed covers to consider bail
SC says it won’t do this on this case in order to not prejudice the accused case. Apex court accepts agency’s contention that custodial interrogation necessary. The apex court denies P Chidambaram his bail plea where he had sought protection from arrest.
Supreme Court refuses P Chidambaram’s bail plea
SC refuses P Chidambaram’s bail plea in money laundering case. SC accepted ED’s contentions that custodial interrogation is needed in this case. P Chidambaram had requested protection from ED’s arrest in the INX media and FIPB approval case.
Court rejects his contention that case diaries can’t be perused while anticipatory bail is being heard.
ED wanted the court to peruse the diaries before deciding on his anticipatory bail plea. The Enforcement Directorate has accused the former Finance Minister of money laundering in a case involving INX media.
Supreme Court to pronounce its verdict on P Chidambaram’s bail plea later today
The Supreme Court will take up the former finance minister’s anticipatory bail plea in the INX media case registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate. The ED and the CBI are probing how the Chidambaram’s got clearance in FIPB in 2007. It is said that the foreign media group received investment to the tune of Rs. 305 crore that year.