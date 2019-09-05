Chidambaram INX Media Case Live Updates: At Chidambaram hearing, SC says can examine documents in sealed cover

Former finance minister P Chidambaram’s CBI anticipatory bail plea has been denied by the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court announced its verdict on the Chidambaram’s petition seeking anticipatory bail in the Enforcement Directorates’ case of money laundering against the Rajya Sabha MP. The apex court has asked the former home minister to move for a regular bail plea.

Chidambaram was arrested from his Jor Bagh house of August 21 after the Delhi HC rejected the former home minister’s request for an anticipatory bail in two cases being investigated by CBI and ED. The apex court apprised Chidambaram’s legal team that an anticipatory bail can frustrate the investigation and maintained that custodial interrogation is necessary in this case. P Chidambaram now faces the prospect of arrest after these developments.

Follow live updates here:

10:55 AM IST SC court asks Chidambaram to move regular bail plea Supreme Court says P Chidambaram can move regular bail application before the trial court. SC court also said that ED need not show evidence to the former finance minister. ED is also seeking Chidambaram’s custody in relation to money laundering cases.





10:43 AM IST SC says granting anticipatory bail in ED case may frustrate investigation Apex court maintains that economic offences are on a different footing and the approach has to be different, declining Chidambaram’s request from protection from ED’s arrest. SC also says that this case





10:40 AM IST SC can peruse the documents in sealed covers to consider bail SC says it won’t do this on this case in order to not prejudice the accused case. Apex court accepts agency’s contention that custodial interrogation necessary. The apex court denies P Chidambaram his bail plea where he had sought protection from arrest.





10:34 AM IST Supreme Court refuses P Chidambaram’s bail plea SC refuses P Chidambaram’s bail plea in money laundering case. SC accepted ED’s contentions that custodial interrogation is needed in this case. P Chidambaram had requested protection from ED’s arrest in the INX media and FIPB approval case.





10:32 AM IST Court rejects his contention that case diaries can’t be perused while anticipatory bail is being heard. ED wanted the court to peruse the diaries before deciding on his anticipatory bail plea. The Enforcement Directorate has accused the former Finance Minister of money laundering in a case involving INX media.



