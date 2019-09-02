Child-lifting rumours: Woman among four beaten up in 3 days

india

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 01:31 IST

Two men, suspected to be mentally unstable, were beaten up on suspicion of being child lifters in separate incidents over a period of 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, police said on Sunday. Two persons have been arrested in connection with the case in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna.

In the first incident, a resident of Bihar’s Samastipur district was beaten up in Pratapgarh district of Uttar Pradesh. People familiar with the matter said the victim was spotted by villagers at Tilouri crossing of Kunda and thrashed him.

DP Singh, the station house officer of Kunda Kotwali police station, said the victim had been rescued and is undergoing treatment. In the second incident, a 45-year-old man, who is yet to be identified, was beaten up in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday. A video of the incident that went viral, purportedly showed a group of people, including Badal Chaturvedi (19) and Chotu Yadav (19) thrashing the victim. Satna superintendent of police Riyaz Iqbal said, “Badal Chaturvedi and Chotu Yadav have been arrested under sections 147 (punishment of rioting), 294 (punishment for obscene acts and words) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC.”

In a similar incident, a woman was beaten up by a group of locals on suspicions of being a child lifter, police said. The incident took place near a bus stand in Sikandarpur area of the district on Saturday.Police said Karishma Yadav was talking to people about computer education in Sikandarpur area of the district when some locals started beating her on the suspicion that she was a child lifter. While the police were able to rescue the woman, police outpost in-charge Amarjeet Yadav said action will be initiated, once a complaint is received.

On Sunday, a mob thrashed a truck cleaner in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district on the suspicion that he was trying to abduct a child, police said.

First Published: Sep 02, 2019 01:31 IST