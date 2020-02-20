Sabotaged political mutual trust, says China on Amit Shah’s Arunachal visit

india

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 14:42 IST

China has objected to home minister Amit Shah’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh and claimed it was a violation of Beijing’s “territorial sovereignty” and “sabotaged political mutual trust” between the two countries.

Amit Shah is in Arunachal Pradesh for 34th statehood day celebrations on Thursday and launched several developmental projects in the state on the occasion. Shah inaugurated the Joram Koloriang Road constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) under the PM’s package for Arunachal Pradesh. He had earlier inaugurated an advance CT scanner at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences in Itanagar.

Beijing claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of the geographical territory of south Tibet, or the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR), and routinely issues strong statements after Indian leaders visit the state, which has a long, mountainous border with China.

“China’s position on the eastern sector of the China-India boundary, or the southern part of China’s Tibet region, is consistent and clear,” China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a media briefing on Thursday while replying to a question.

“The Chinese government has never recognised the so-called ‘Arunachal Pradesh’ and is firmly opposed to the Indian politician’s visit to the southern part of China’s Tibet region as it violated China’s territorial sovereignty, undermined stability of the border area, sabotaged political mutual trust, and violated relevant bilateral agreement,” he said.

The spokesperson further asked for India to not take steps that may “further complicate the border issue”

The India-China border dispute is over 3,488-km-long area also known as Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Tensions between the two militaries had peaked during the 44-day-long standoff at the India-Bhutan-Tibet tri-junction in Doklam in 2017, which India saw as an attempt by China to alter the existing boundary in violation of understanding between the two countries.

India and China have formed a mechanism to resolve their boundary disputes peacefully that involves meetings between special representatives from both sides to iron out the differences.