e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 15, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / China’s attempt to unilaterally alter status quo not acceptable: Rajnath Singh

China’s attempt to unilaterally alter status quo not acceptable: Rajnath Singh

Defence minister Rajnath Singh said since April, buildup of troops and armaments by the Chinese side has been witnessed in the border areas adjacent to eastern Ladakh.

india Updated: Sep 15, 2020 16:23 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
New Delhi
Defence minister Rajnath Singh in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament.
Defence minister Rajnath Singh in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament. (PTI File Photo)
         

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said India is committed to a peaceful resolution of the current border stand-off with China in Ladakh but any attempt to unilaterally alter the status quo by the neighbouring country is unacceptable.

Making a statement in Lok Sabha, Singh also said the Indian Army has inflicted heavy costs including casualties on the Chinese side during the clash with the PLA at the Galwan valley on June 15.

The defence minister said since April, buildup of troops and armaments by the Chinese side has been witnessed in the border areas adjacent to eastern Ladakh.

He said in early May, the Chinese side had taken action to hinder the normal, traditional patrolling pattern of Indian troops in the Galwan Valley area, which resulted in a face-off.

Singh said even as this situation was being addressed by the ground commanders as per the provisions of the bilateral agreements and protocol, in mid-May the Chinese side made several attempts to transgress the LAC in other parts of the Western Sector.

“This included Kongka La, Gogra and North Bank of Pangong Lake. These attempts were detected early and consequently responded to appropriately by our armed forces.

“We made it clear to the Chinese side both through diplomatic and military channels that China was, by such actions, attempting to unilaterally alter the status quo. It was categorically conveyed that this was unacceptable,” he said.

After Singh’s statement, the Congress wanted to raise certain issues which was not allowed by Speaker Om Birla. Unhappy with this, Congress walked out of the House.

tags
top news
China not honouring customary alignment of boundary with India: Rajnath Singh
China not honouring customary alignment of boundary with India: Rajnath Singh
India sheds reluctance in engaging Taliban at the Doha intra-Afghan talks
India sheds reluctance in engaging Taliban at the Doha intra-Afghan talks
India inflicted heavy casualties on Chinese forces at Galwan: Rajnath Singh
India inflicted heavy casualties on Chinese forces at Galwan: Rajnath Singh
Facebook objects to Delhi assembly notice on alleged inaction in hate speech cases
Facebook objects to Delhi assembly notice on alleged inaction in hate speech cases
‘Herd immunity can’t end the pandemic…a vaccine is critical’: Bill Gates
‘Herd immunity can’t end the pandemic…a vaccine is critical’: Bill Gates
AAP propped by BJP-RSS to bring down UPA government: Rahul Gandhi
AAP propped by BJP-RSS to bring down UPA government: Rahul Gandhi
Why hire foreign coaches?: Vengsarkar calls for Indian coaches in IPL
Why hire foreign coaches?: Vengsarkar calls for Indian coaches in IPL
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 TallyRahul GandhiDelhi sero surveyKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In