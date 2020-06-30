e-paper
China says India’s ban on 59 Chinese apps may violate World Trade Organisation rules

China said on Tuesday that India’s move to ban 59 Chinese-origin mobile apps could be a breach of World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules, and urged New Delhi to create an open and fair business environment.

india Updated: Jun 30, 2020 22:21 IST
Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh
India banned the apps on Monday, its strongest move against China in the online space since fighting erupted on the two countries’ border this month.
India banned the apps on Monday, its strongest move against China in the online space since fighting erupted on the two countries’ border this month.(File photo for representation)
         

“India’s measure selectively and discriminatorily aims at certain Chinese apps on ambiguous and far-fetched grounds, runs against fair and transparent procedure requirements, abuses national security exceptions and (is suspected of) violating WTO rules,” Ji Rong, spokesman at the Chinese embassy in New Delhi, said in a statement.

Rong said the ban would affect Indian jobs, and urged India to treat all investments and service providers equally, and create an open, fair and just business environment.

