China seeks FDI policy revision aimed at shielding Indian firms’ takeover

india

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 14:04 IST

China on Monday asked India to revise what it said was a “discriminatory” change in foreign direct investment (FDI) regulations aimed at preventing the opportunistic takeover of Indian firms during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Indian government brought China under the ambit of regulations preventing such takeovers and acquisitions on Friday, with authorities saying any Chinese investments would now require the government’s approval.

The revision of the FDI policy came close on the heels of China’s central bank buying a 1.01% stake in HDFC in the first quarter of 2020.

“We hope India would revise relevant discriminatory practices, treat investments from different countries equally, and foster an open, fair and equitable business environment,” Chinese embassy spokesperson Ji Rong said in a statement that was the first formal response from Beijing to the tweak in India’s FDI regulations.

Also Watch | Chinese threat amid Covid impact: Why India changed FDI rules

There was no immediate response to Ji’s remarks from Indian officials.

Earlier, only investments from Pakistan and Bangladesh required the Indian government’s approval for security reasons. An order issued by the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) on April 17, without naming China, said the scope of this policy had been widened to cover all neighbouring countries that share a border with India.

Ji noted that China’s cumulative investment in India exceeded $8 billion as of December 2019, “far more than the total investments of India’s other border-sharing countries”. She added, “The impact of the policy on Chinese investors is clear.”

The revision of the foreign investment policy by the DPIIT will make it “much difficult for companies from countries sharing land border with India, including China, to invest in the country”, Ji said.